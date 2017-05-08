25-year-old charged with murder of Noel Kirwan

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Noel Kirwan in Dublin last year.

Jason Keating of Lower Main St, Rush, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Noel Kirwan was shot dead in the driveway of his home St Ronan's Drive in Clondalkin, Dublin on December 22 last year.

A friend of Gerry Hutch, Kirwan's murder has been linked to the ongoing Kinahan / Hutch gang feud in Dublin.

This morning 25-year-old Jason Keating appeared in Blanchardstown District Court charged with the murder.

The court heard Mr Keating made no reply when he was charged with the offence, and was this morning granted free legal aid.

The presiding judge said it was a very serious charge, and remanded Mr Keating in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.