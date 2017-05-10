25 children in State care or known to child protection services died last year
25 children, who were in State care or known to child protection services, died last year.
It is an increase of four on the previous year, bringing the number of young people who have died while known to social services to 149 since 2010.
In 2016, ten died of natural causes, five by suicide and three were killed in road crashes.
Two others died from drug overdoses and one died by homicide.
