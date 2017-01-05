25 applications an hour for Government's Help to Buy scheme
More than 25 applications are being made every hour for the Government's new Help to Buy scheme.
Revenue figures in today's Irish Independent show that 519 people have signed up since its launch on Tuesday morning.
Under the deal, first-time buyers of new homes are offered a 5% tax rebate to help them save a deposit.
The maximum payout is €20,000 meaning the full-year cost is expected to be €50m.
