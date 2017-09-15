€2.4m Lotto winner says positive thinking led him to win jackpot

The winner of the €2.4m Lotto jackpot from Wednesday has revealed positive thinking and a self help book convinced him he would one day win the big one.

The man, who is in his 40s and from Leinster, said when he collected his winning cheque today: "I can honestly say I have visualised this moment for 15 years. I am in shock and struggling to process all of this but I just knew sooner or later that I would win the Lotto.”

The winner revealed he is a big fan of the movie and best selling book, ‘The Secret' by Rhonda Byrne, (based on the pseudo-scientific 'law of attraction').

"I listen to the audiobook every morning,” he said. “I believe that if you can imagine something you can do in your head then you can do it in real life. Positive thinking is part of my philosophy in life – even in my outlook in playing the Lotto. I knew every time I won a small amount, or even won nothing, that I was getting closer to the moment when I would win.”

When asked what he will do with the windfall, he said he would first clear his mortgage, then plough cash into his family’s future in the form of a trust fund for and his children’s education and future.

“I’ll also support a couple of local charities that are really close to my heart. What I’ll do with the rest I don’t know – only time will tell,” he said.

He bought his winning Lotto Quick Pick ticket at the Applegreen Round Tower Service Station in Corduff, Lusk, Co. Dublin. The winning Lotto numbers for the draw, held on Wednesday last, were: 07, 19, 20, 32, 34, 43 and with the Bonus of 45.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: "This could well be the most positive person we’ve ever had sitting in the winner’s room. He really is infectious...I wish him and his family many, many years of happiness."

Other winners to collect prizes at National Lottery headquarters today included a Co Kilkenny husband and wife who collected their €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize from September 13, and a Co Cork woman who claimed another €500,000 Lotto prize.

The lucky married couple from Kilkenny who purchased their winning EuroMillions Plus ticket at the Centra Foodstore on Main Street Mullinavat in Co. Kilkenny promised to treat their family to a holiday to celebrate. The winning husband said: “We had heard about the win in Mullinavat and it never occurred that it could be us! We’ve had a whirlwind of emotions the past couple of days so we’ll take a few days out to enjoy the win and maybe we’ll start planning a family holiday so we can enjoy it properly as a family.”

The Cork winner of €500,000, from the Lotto Plus 1 top prize on September 2, said she bought her winning ticket at Easons in the Mahon Shopping Centre in Cork.