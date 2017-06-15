24 arrested in Kilkenny as part of investigations into robberies and drug offences

24 people have been arrested in County Kilkenny as part of investigations into robberies and drugs offences.

Gardaí say they mounted 23 checkpoints and searched a total of 13 premises in the Thomastown area during the day-long operation today.

Twelve people have been charged and will appear before Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

Crime Prevention leaflets were distributed to members of the public to increase the awareness in relation to protection of personal property.