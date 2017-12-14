23-year-old woman due in court in connection with Blanchardstown shooting

A 23-year-old woman is due in court this morning in connection with a shooting incident in Mulhuddart on Monday that injured three people, including a baby boy.

Yesterday, a man in his 40s appeared in court charged in relation to the same incident.

Gardaí responding to reports of a shooting at Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15 on Monday afternoon found a teenage boy, a woman and an 8-month-old baby with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Yesterday Dan Donovan, formerly of Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15, appeared in court accused of having a shotgun in his possession at that address and of threatening to kill someone.

The 48-year-old father of fifteen was granted bail subject to certain strict conditions.

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the investigation into the shooting was last night charged by Gardaí.

She will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30 this morning.