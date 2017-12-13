23-year-old woman charged in connection with Blanchardstown shooting

Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating a shooting incident in Mulhuddart on Monday that injured three people, including a baby boy, have charged a 23-year-old woman in relation to the incident.

An eight-month-old baby boy’s leg was broken in the incident when he was hit by 30 shotgun pellets.

The incident also saw the child’s mother, Lynn Doyle, 29, and Matthew Collins, 17, hit by more than a dozen shotgun pellets.

Lynn Doyle and her 8-month-old baby John who is recovering in hospital after being blasted with a shotgun.

The injuries were not life-threatening and mediation has now been offered to the families involved.

She will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning, December 14.

Earlier, a man accused of having a shotgun at the scene of that shooting appeared in court today also charged with threatening to kill someone at that address on the same day.

Dan Donovan, formerly of Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15, was granted bail.