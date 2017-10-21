225 people caught speeding; including one doing 177km/h in 100km zone

Two hundred and twenty five people were caught speeding on National Slow Down day yesterday.

The most notable incident was a vehicle doing 177km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N13 at Listellian in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of more than 140,000 vehicles during the 24-hour period.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said today: "I would like to thank those road users who continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger."

Notable incidents included:

  • 177km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Listellian Letterkenny Donegal
  • 145km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo
  • 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown Naas Kildare
  • 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 at Garryduff Newcastlewest Limerick
  • 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny
  • 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath
  • 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Phibsborough Road Dublin7 Dublin
  • 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh Rathkeale Limerick
  • 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

