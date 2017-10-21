225 people caught speeding; including one doing 177km/h in 100km zone
21/10/2017 - 09:05:41Back to Ireland Home
Two hundred and twenty five people were caught speeding on National Slow Down day yesterday.
The most notable incident was a vehicle doing 177km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N13 at Listellian in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
Gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of more than 140,000 vehicles during the 24-hour period.
Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said today: "I would like to thank those road users who continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger."
Notable incidents included:
- 177km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Listellian Letterkenny Donegal
- 145km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo
- 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown Naas Kildare
- 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 at Garryduff Newcastlewest Limerick
- 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny
- 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath
- 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Phibsborough Road Dublin7 Dublin
- 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh Rathkeale Limerick
- 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin
Join the conversation - comment here