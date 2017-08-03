€210,000 worth of illegal tobacco seized in Dublin

Illegal tobacco worth €210,000 has been seized in Dublin last night.

230,000 cigarettes and 160 kilos of tobacco were discovered during a number of searches by gardaí and revenue officers in the Dublin 7 and Dublin 9 areas.

The searches were carried out under warrant in an intelligence-led operation targeting a major Dublin supply and distribution network in the illicit tobacco trade.

The illicit tobacco products were of various brands. These included cigarettes branded ‘L&M, ‘Excellence’, ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘Richman’ and ‘Modeng’, and the tobacco is branded ‘Flandria’, ‘Amber Leaf’ and ‘The Turner’

A large quantity of cash as well as electronic equipment, mobile phones and two vehicles were also seized.

A 38-year-old man from Dublin and a number of other individuals were questioned and a file is being prepared for the DPP.