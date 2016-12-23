21,000 cigarettes seized in Cork city
21,000 illicit cigarettes have been seized by Revenue in Cork city.
The cigarettes were branded 'Marlboro Gold' and 'Rothmans'.
The seizure was made during a house search carried out under a warrent obtained for the property in the south of Cork city.
The smuggled cigarettes have a retail value of over €11,500 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €9,300.
A Latvian man in his mid twenties was questioned and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.
