21,000 cigarettes seized in Cork city

21,000 illicit cigarettes have been seized by Revenue in Cork city.

The cigarettes were branded 'Marlboro Gold' and 'Rothmans'.

The seizure was made during a house search carried out under a warrent obtained for the property in the south of Cork city.

The smuggled cigarettes have a retail value of over €11,500 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €9,300.

A Latvian man in his mid twenties was questioned and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.
