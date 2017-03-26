21-year-old man dies in Cork crash

A 21-year-old man has died in a crash in Co Cork.

The single vehicle collision happened shortly before 6am, on the R577 near the village of Kiskeam.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the car left the road and struck a ditch.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The road remains closed to facilitate Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.