21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Donegal
25/02/2017 - 09:18:04Back to Ireland Home
A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Donegal last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene on a local road near Kilmacrennan at about 1.40am.
The man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The scene is currently closed for a forensic examination and traffic diversions are in place.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.