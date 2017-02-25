21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Donegal

A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Donegal last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene on a local road near Kilmacrennan at about 1.40am.

The man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently closed for a forensic examination and traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.