21 homeless people from Apollo House have agreed to move to alternative accomodation

21 homeless people who had been staying at Apollo House in Dublin have agreed to move to alternative accommodation.

The Peter McVerry Trust says it has assessed 30 residents - eight of whom have already vacated the building.

The Trust visited the Nama building yesterday - in the hope of offering its occupants new housing to last past January 11th when the building must be vacated.

CEO of the trust is Pat Doyle: "By two o'clock we have assessed 30 individuals with a varient level of needs and 21 of which have agreed to move into more long-term suitable, quality accomodation run by organisations around the city in which they will be key work done to move them beyond homelessness."