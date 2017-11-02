€20m investment and up to 1,000 new jobs coming to Dun Laoghaire

The Old Ferry Terminal in Dun Laoghaire is to transform into Ireland's largest innovation campus.

The Harbour Innovation campus is to become a unique hub for tech, marine and design businesses by housing a state-of-the-art shared innovation space local and international companies.

The renovation will inject €20m into the region in the next ten years, bringing 1,000 new jobs for Dún Laoghaire, according to

The 75,000sq ft campus will be one of the five largest of its kind in Europe, and the largest in Ireland.

It will house up to 1,000 members across its former arrivals hall, departure lounge, baggage hall and ticket office buildings.

The exterior of the landmark building will remain unchanged but the building's interior will be repurposed to a state of the art innovation campus.

It is due to be operational in the middle of next year.

Dublin businessman Phillip Gannon, the visionary behind the Harbour Innovation Campus venture, said it will be a boost to the whole country.

“Dublin yearns for it’s own coastal innovation hub and this is it. Inside the Harbour Innovation Campus founders, innovators and entrepreneurs will find several VC funds, a wide range of trained mentors and numerous business advisors all focussed on helping occupants to grow their businesses," he said.

The campus will provide 'a world class makerspace on site for creative prototype design in wood, metal, plastic and electronics'.

It will also provide a space within the innovation units for bigger businesses and a range of affordable co-working spaces for people working remotely.