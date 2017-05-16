€20k scratch card winner drives from Kerry to Dublin straight away without telling family to collect winnings

A Kerry man has bagged himself a €20,000 National Lottery windfall as he topped his van up with diesel at a filling station in Dingle.

Liale Holland could not believe his eyes as he scratched his way to a €20,000 win on the €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card which he bought at Moran’s Supermarket on Mail Road in Co. Kerry.

Liale said: "I had such a lucky feeling when I was putting fuel in my van this morning. When I was at the till, I bought the scratch card and a ticket for the EuroMillions €100 million jackpot.

"And who knows, I might be back for my EuroMillions prize tomorrow."

The €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card still has a top prize of €500,000 remaining.

The lucky scratch card winner said: "When I found out that I had won, I just got straight on the road to Dublin to collect my winnings. My family have no idea where I am and I still haven’t even told my partner.

"It’s my partner’s birthday at the weekend so we will celebrate in style. We are saving for a house at the moment so this will go a long way towards our mortgage deposit."