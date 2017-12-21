2018 HSE plan will have no 'real impact' on primary care, says IMO

The HSE's National Service Plan 2018 has drawn criticism from opposition parties and health organisations.

The Health Service has €14.5bn to spend next year, a rise of 3% on what they spent this year.

Fianna Fáil said the Irish public should be fearful for their health system in 2018 as a result of the plan, which was published yesterday.

Age Action has welcomed the increased investment in home care services, while Nursing Homes Ireland acknowledged the increase in the Fair Deal budget.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation expressed disappointment that the HSE placed little emphasis on protecting the front-line workforce of nursing and midwifery.

While President of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr. Ann Hogan, said the €25m increase in funding for primary care will not have any impact.

She said it would be a "real challenge" to keep services running "at the level they're running at the moment".

There are 1,600 fewer hospital beds than we had ten years despite our population increasing, she added.

The number of people over 75 has also increased faster than the increase in population.

"What is required is a completely new contract for general practice to incorporate the care plans for chronic diseases, that have been developed and are waiting to be implemented," Dr Hogan said.

"If we have the expansion of GP care that is projected in the Sláinte care report we will need over 2,000 more GPs by 2025 and I don't see that this kind of money is going to make any kind of meaningful impact on starting to address that situation," she added.

Elsewhere, the cost of going to the pharmacy will fall next year.

€43m euro will allow for a reduction in prescription charges for both Medical Card holders and those without them.

This will mean that nearly 500,000 medical card holders under the age of 70 will benefit from savings next year, according to Health Minister Simon Harris.

"We've also reduced the monthly threshold Drugs Payment Scheme by €10 which will see families save up to €120 a year in medication costs," he said.

"When you go to the pharmacy in January, whether you're a medical card holder or a non-medical card holder, the cost of going to the pharmacy will be cheaper for you and your family in 2018," he added.

Digital Desk