€200m Eli Lilly expansion in Cork postponed over Trump plans

A planned €200m expansion project in Cork has been put on hold over concerns around Donald Trumps latest plans.

According to the Sunday Business Post pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has postponed plans to invest on its current site in Kinsale over the US President's suggestions on reforming the industry

The company requested planning permission for the investment which would have created hundreds of new jobs.

Productions commenced at the Kinsale facility in 1981 and currently over 500 people are employed at the site.

Pharmaceutical stocks dropped last month when Trump suggested price negotiating to save the government billions of dollars.