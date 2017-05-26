200,000 fidget spinners seized by Customs amid safety concerns

200,000 fidget spinners have been seized by customs amid concerns over their safety.

Customs seized nine consignments of the must-have toys, which are in high demand among school children.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is examining the toys to see if they meet EU safety standards.

Aine Carroll is from the CCPC explained the risks.

“These do potentially pose a risk to consumers and particularly to children. There was a recent report of a 10-year-old child requiring surgery after a fidget spinner part they swallowed became lodged in their oesophagus.

“Some of them, we believe, have small detachable parts that could cause injury to a child.”