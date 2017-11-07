200 IT jobs to be created at Galway tech campus

Today 200 jobs were announced as MetLife celebrated the official opening of a new Global Technology Campus in Galway. Approximately 200 skilled IT professionals are set to be emplyed at the campus when at full capacity.

In attendance at the celebration were the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD; Michael D’Arcy, Minister of State with Responsibility for Financial Services & Insurance and other dignitaries.A number of MetLife executive leaders from around the globe also visited the facility in Galway to mark this historic occasion.

"Our new Global Technology Campus in Galway will be a dynamic center of change, and it will be at the heart of creating the digital solutions that will transform how our customers interact with us every day around the globe," said Marty Lippert, Executive Vice President and Head of MetLife Global Technology and Operations.

"We look forward to deepening our roots in Galway and Ireland, where we have found a business-friendly environment and a deep talent pool of skilled workers."

MetLife already have an office in Dublin and with the addition of the Galway campus they will employ 500 people in Ireland.

Speaking at the office opening, Michel Khalaf, President of MetLife US and EMEA also noted, "Just as we have done in Dublin, we look forward to growing our workforce here in Galway in the coming years and contributing fully to the local community.

"Today is confirmation of our strong and successful link with Ireland and represents a vote of confidence in that relationship into the future."

An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD, said, "This is an extremely exciting project, and the Irish Government is very pleased that our ongoing work in driving competitiveness and providing quality skills is paying dividends in attracting cutting-edge projects like this.

"This development will see a further 200 people employed in Ireland and we look forward to our continued fruitful relationship with MetLife in both its Galway and Dublin operations, well into the future."

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: "The opening of this new Global Technology Campus is a significant step for MetLife, represents a substantial investment by the company and demonstrates very clear commitment to Galway and the West Region. It shows too that Galway has both the required skills for global companies such as MetLife to establish and grow here and the property solutions they need. I wish MetLife all future success in Galway."