20% of female doctors say they have been sexually harassed at work

One in five women doctors say they have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the past two years.

The Irish Medical Organisation has also revealed that a quarter faced gender-based bullying during the same period.

The Public Service Pay Commission is currently trying to determine why there's a problem with recruiting and retaining doctors.

Orla O'Connor from the National Women's Council says it's important that employers follow through on reports like this if things are to change.

She said: "We also need to look at what needs to be done; how can sexual harassment be taken more seriously?

"While there is legislation there in terms of the workplace, it's often very difficult to come forward - if you're new to a job, if you're a young woman, how you come forward within your employment.

"We need put in place much more positive, proactive supports so that women can come forward."
