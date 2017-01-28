20 homes evacuated over 'suspicious object' found in Derry
28/01/2017 - 16:30:23
Around 20 homes have been evacuated after a "suspicious object" was found in a park in Northern Ireland.
Police are on the scene at Earhart Park, in Derry, and have declared a security alert.
Part of the park has been closed and a number of homes evacuated.
A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said "approximately 20 homes had been affected".
When asked what the object was, he said: "The suspicious object has to be examined so it is far too early to say."
The Shantallow Community Centre has been opened for any evacuated residents who need shelter.