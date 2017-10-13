€1bn needed to repair roads every year, Government warned
€1bn a year needed to carry out proper maintenance of Irish roads, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
The State body has warned that it is not being given enough money, and has so far carried out fewer than half of its 150 safety projects.
The Public Accounts Committee yesterday heard that 900 kilometres of motorways will need resurfacing over the next decade.
