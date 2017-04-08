19-year-old killed in Navan car crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the R162 Navan to Kingscourt Road at 1.20pm this afternoon.

The driver and sole occupant of one car - a 19-year-old man - received serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two children travelling in the second car were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road remains closed for examination.

Diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100.