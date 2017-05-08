19-year-old girl missing from Dublin for almost 10 months
Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin have issued an appeal for a teenager who has been missing for almost ten months.
19-year-old Thi Hong Nguyen was last seen on Glenamuck Road, in Carrickmines on the 18th of July last year.
Thi Hong is described as being 5 ft 1' in height, with slight build and long black hair.
She arrived in the country from Vietnam last summer to learn English.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line - 1 800 666 111 - or any Garda Station.
