19-year-old arrested over Facebook post on Manchester terror attack

A man has been arrested in Belfast in relation to a Facebook post about the Manchester bomb attack.

The 19-year-old is accused of making malicious remarks about the concert arena outrage.

He has been charged with the improper use of a public electronic communications network.

The accused was arrested in north Belfast on Tuesday evening under the Malicious Communications Act.

He is due to appear before a district judge in Belfast on Monday June 19.

22 people died in the suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday.

