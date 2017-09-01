18-year-olds leaving state care legally entitled to after-care plan for first time

Children leaving state care at the age of 18 are now entitled to an after-care plan as they enter adulthood.

The measure comes into force today, under the Child Care Amendment Act, and applies to young adults who have been in institutional care or other form of out-of-home care, including foster care.

The personalised plan will identify supports the young people need as they transition out of the care system.

The children's charity Barnardos has welcomed the scheme, although spokesperson June Tinsley said implementing it would be a challenge.

She said: "We need to ensure there are adequate resources and supports right across the country. Care-leavers now have a legal entitlement to this plan, but it's not going to be worth the paper it's written on if it's not fully implemented."