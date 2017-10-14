18-year-old shot in Dublin

An 18-year-old man was shot in Dublin last night.

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for information following the shooting incident in Darndale.

The incident occurred shortly before 10pm at Darndale Park.

The victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí were at the scene overnight, and no arrests were made as of midnight last night.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.