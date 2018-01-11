18-year-old charged with Louth stabbing murder due in court

An 18-year-old man is due back in court this morning charged with the murder of a Japanese man in Co Louth.

24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki was stabbed to death last week on Avenue Road in Dundalk.

Mohamed Morei appeared in court charged with his murder last Thursday, where the judge was told there have been issues with establishing the accused’s nationality.

The judge ordered he should receive the appropriate medical treatment while in custody.

The 18-year-old is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning via video link for his second court appearance.