18-year-old charged with Dundalk murder back in court next week

An 18-year-old is due back in court next week after being charged with the murder of a Japanese man in Co Louth.

Yosuke Sasaki was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning in Dundalk.

Mohamed Morei is to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link next week.

The court heard there is an issue with determining where the accused, Mohamed Morei, is from.

Morei appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court last night.

Armed Gardaí were stationed outside the courthouse for the appearance - a large crowd also gathered outside, some shouting abuse.

Inside the court, the Judge heard the accused made no reply when he was charged with the murder of Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki.

He was remanded in custody where the Judge ordered that he should receive the appropriate medical and psychological treatment.

- Digital Desk