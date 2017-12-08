18-year-old arrested and two women released without charge in connection with Dublin shooting

An 18-year-old has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a shooting in Ballymun.

A Garda and a teenager were injured when shots were fired during a planned drugs search at a house in Barnewall Drive yesterday morning.

Two women already questioned have been released without charge, while officers are appealing to the public for information.

In particular, they are looking to speak with taxi drivers and food delivery companies who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station at 01-6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.