18 people arrested as part of Operation Thor

A total of 18 people were arrested yesterday in North Dublin during a day-long garda crime crackdown as part of Operation Thor, gardaí have revealed.

Officers targeted the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords and the Omni Centre in Santry, working with storeowners and security staff.

Five cars were seized for road traffic offences, other crimes detected included theft, fraud and an outstanding bench warrant.

A number of other crimes that came to light as a result of the operation will be followed up.

Garda Public Relations stands were also erected in the centres and manned by members of the local community policing units.

Op Thor day of action Pavillions & Santry Shopping Centres. DMR Northern Div.- 18 arrests on warrants & 5 cars seized pic.twitter.com/VpABjoswCp — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 8, 2017

Crime prevention advice was imparted to members of the public at these stands. Sergeant Peter Smith, the Divisional Crime Prevention Officer liaised with various store owners and members of the security teams from the centres.