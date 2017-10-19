18-day sit-in at Tallaght community centre ends

An 18-day sit-in at a community centre in Dublin has come to an end today.

The protest by SIPTU members at the Brookfield Youth and Community Centre in Tallaght came to an end overnight.

Brookfield Youth and Community Centre. Pic: Save Our Centre / Facebook

It followed the sudden closure of the facility last month.

South Dublin County Council has committed to finding an alternative company to run the centre.


