18-day sit-in at Tallaght community centre ends
An 18-day sit-in at a community centre in Dublin has come to an end today.
The protest by SIPTU members at the Brookfield Youth and Community Centre in Tallaght came to an end overnight.
It followed the sudden closure of the facility last month.
South Dublin County Council has committed to finding an alternative company to run the centre.
