170 students are taking part in the annual Jailbreak Race

About 170 third level students are taking part in the annual Jailbreak Race, travelling to an unknown location somewhere in the world using only their own wits.

They are not allowed to spend any of their own money, and must follow a series of clues to reach their mystery destination in the next 36 hours.

It is the largest student-run charity challenge in the country, and aims to raise €50,000 for Amnesty and St Vincent De Paul.

Spokesperson Katie O'Holohan says you can track the students' progress online.

"You can follow our Facebook page... or you can go to our website... and the website has a really cool tracking system."