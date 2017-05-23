17-year-old missing from Dublin

Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager in Dublin.

17-year-old Aleks Malinowski is missing from his home at Shalimar Apartments, Monastery Road, Clondalkin since Friday.

Aleks is described as being 6 foot in height, of thin build, with tight brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey sports sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms, black and white New Balance runners and had a grey and cream triangular shaped sports bag.
