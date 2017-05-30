17-year-old girl missing from Dublin

Gardaí in Store Street are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Gift Odysanya, who is missing since May 23.

Gift is 5ft' 10" tall, of slim build and has long black hair with silver plaited braids.

She was last seen in Dublin city centre.

Anyone who has seen Gift or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.