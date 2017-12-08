17 bravery medals presented to gardaí at graduating ceremony in Templemore

Over 200 Gardai are graduating from Templemore Garda College this morning.

59 women and 152 men are graduating.

The group includes 14 non-Irish Nationals from the UK, Poland, Lithuania and the US.

The men and women will now move into the next phase of their training as probationer gardai.

17 Scott Medals for bravery will be presented in a ceremony this afternoon.

Among the recipients of a Scott medal is Sergeant Deborah Marsh who is based at Templemore Garda College.

She recalls the events of January 30, 2012, when she and a colleague stopped an intoxicated van driver.

"I had actually slipped and fallen to the floor, about 15m from him when he pointed the gun out the window.

"I begged him not to shoot me, and he proceeded to take a number of shots at the patrol car and discharged nine shots before, unfortunately, he turned the rifle on himself and took his own life."