16-year-old missing in Cork

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy in Cork.

Kalem Murphy is missing from Ballinure Place, Mahon, Co. Cork

Kalem was last seen on Thursday November 16.

He is described as being 6'0" tall, slight build, with blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, black runners and a white top.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021-4522001, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.