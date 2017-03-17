16-year-old missing from Bray

Gardaí in Bray are seeing assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Cian Mullhall.

Cian has been missing since March 13.

He is described as 5 ft 5’ in height, approximately 9 stone and of slight build with short dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat, navy tracksuit bottoms and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01- 6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.