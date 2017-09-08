16-year-old girl missing in Mullingar

Gardaí are seeking assistance to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Mullingar.

Thea McLean was last seen on Thursday at approximately 7pm in Mullingar.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 4inches tall with brown hair and wears glasses.

She was wearing black and pink runners, a light coloured hooded top, Nike tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket when she was last seen.

Anyone who has see Thea or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000.