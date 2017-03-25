€15m Waterford Greenway opens today

The €15m Waterford Greenway is to officially open today.

It stretches 46km from Waterford City to Dungarvan along the former Great Southern and Western Railway line.

It is the longest off-road walking and cycling experience in Ireland.

"It's unique because it's such a long route," said Olympic silver medallist and Chief Executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy. "It connects Waterford City to Dungarvan.

"Really, in terms of tourism, it'll be a real attraction and it will be a great amenity.

"I have no doubt that we'll have cyclists from around the world and walkers from around the world coming to Waterford to do this route.

"Obviously it'll be great for local businesses as well."