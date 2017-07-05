€1.5bn ten-year cancer strategy to be launched

The Government's cancer strategy for the next ten years is to be unveiled later today.

The Cabinet is viewing the plan this morning, before its official launch by the Health Minister Simon Harris later.

Experts have long known that early detection is vital when it comes to treating cancer and now the Government has come up with a new strategy designed to catch it quickly.

It is extending screening programmes for bowel cancer and centralising surgery services.

It is also trying to cut down the risk factors by reduce smoking levels.

It is understood the strategy will cost €150 million a year, or €1.5 billion over the period of the plan.