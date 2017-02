Up to €150,000 worth of cannabis has been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre today.

Revenue officers seized 7.5kg of herbal cannabis with the help of a sniffer dog.

Pic: Revenue

The drugs were found hidden in parcels from Nigeria, addressed to a location in Dublin.

The investigation is on-going.

Pic: Revenue

Revenue have asked anyone with information to contact their Confidential Freephone line on 1800 295 295.