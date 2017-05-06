150,000 run, walk and swim for Darkness Into Light events

More than 150,000 people have taken part in Pieta House Darkness Into Light events across the country this morning.

It saw people embark on a 5km walk or run as dawn broke.

The event is aimed at encouraging us to talk about suicide and mental health issues. Almost 500 people die by suicide in Ireland each year - which is 10 deaths per week.

Pieta House CEO Brian Higgins said: "If you're struggling, people care. People around you care, and they support you. They have contributed to support Pieta House, to ensure if you need help you can come to Pieta House and get that help absolutely free of charge.

"Thanks to people around the country who have done this today."

Meanwhile in South County Dublin, around 100 brave souls lined the beach at Sandycove near the Forty Foot this morning for the Darkness-into-Light swim.

There were choppy swells and a bracing wind as the swimmers lined the shore in the darkness at 4.30am, and prepared to follow a line of glow-sticks into the surf.