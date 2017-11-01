150,000 passengers affected as Irish Rail strike begins

Workers at Irish Rail have downed tools in a strike over pay.

No Intercity, DART or commuter service trains are running this morning - affecting more than 150 thousand passengers.

People commuting are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys - there's some extra private bus services running but demand is expected to be high.

Train drivers are looking for a 3.75% pay rise in each of the next three years.

Irish Rail say that's unaffordable, Barry Kenny from the company says they apologise for a lack of services today.

He said: "Unfortunately there are no trains operating on the Iarnród Éireann network today.

"For customers who usually travel with us unfortunately they will have to make other arrangements.

"Rail tickets won't be valid on other operator's services, we will be back fully tomorrow and we will refund customers for this disruption."