€15,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes found in floor of van

Cigarettes worth more than €15,000 have been seized at Rosslare Europort.

They were found hidden in the floor of a foreign-registered Chrysler Voyager minivan on Saturday.

The smuggled cigarettes were detected when the vehicle was selected for examination following routine profiling.

Revenue officers seized both the van and the cigarettes.

The smuggled cigarettes have an estimated retail value of more than €15,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €13,000.