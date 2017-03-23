15,000 litres of laundered fuel seized by Revenue in Wicklow
23/03/2017 - 19:36:28Back to Ireland Home
15,000 litres of laundered fuel was seized by Revenue officers in Wicklow.
The seizure, which was made today, included 10,000 litres in an oil tanker and 5,000 litres in a tank on a premises in Arklow, Co Wicklow.
The oil tanker transporting the fuel was also seized.
A new fuel marker enables Revenue to test samples of road diesel from distributors, forecourts and transport companies to identify the lower-taxed marked diesel intended for off-road use only, and take appropriate enforcement action where the marker is detected.
Investigations are ongoing in the case, with a view to criminal prosecution.