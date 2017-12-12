150 new jobs as tech company Pluralsight sets up European HQ in Dublin

150 new jobs are on the way for Dublin.

US based tech company Pluralsight is setting up its European HQ in the capital early next year.

The positions will be rolled out over the next three years across a variety of roles, including sales, marketing, operations, finance, and customer support.

The company says its investment in the region will also bring more than €40m to Dublin's local economy.

Pluralsight has named Mike Featherstone as the head of business operations of its new EMEA headquarters.

Featherstone, who currently is based at Pluralsight’s global headquarters in Utah will re-locate to Dublin in early 2018.

Commenting on the announcement Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said, “Pluralsight is experiencing impressive growth.

"The company’s choice of Ireland as the location for this investment demonstrates that Ireland continues to resonate with international companies as a very attractive place for businesses to scale rapidly, serve their customers in the region and attract the right talent to facilitate expansion.”