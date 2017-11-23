15-year-old schoolboy faces trial after handguns and ammo seizure

A 15-year-old schoolboy is facing trial over the seizure of a revolver, a semi-automatic pistol and bullets at a house in Dublin, writes Tom Tuite.

They were allegedly recovered during a Garda search in Finglas last week.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged on November 16 and appeared before Judge John O’Connor at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

He faces charges under the Firearms Act for possession of two handguns: a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver and a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol, on November 15.

He is also accused of unlawful possession of bullets: 14 rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition and two rounds of .38 special calibre ammunition, on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Ross applied for an adjournment for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Judge John O’Connor acceded to a request by defence counsel Damian McKeone to put the case back until after Christmas.

The boy was accompanied to court by a family member. No pleas have been indicated yet.

There was no objection to him remaining on bail subject to conditions.

He has to obey a curfew, reside at a specific address and to stay out of certain locations in north Dublin.

Disclosure of evidence has been ordered.

The case resumes in January.

A decision has yet to be made in relation to the boy’s trial venue.

The teen’s next court appearance could involve a possible hearing with submissions under Section 75 of the Children Act.

This part of the legislation allows the juvenile court to accept jurisdiction to hear a trial for certain serious offences which would normally get forward sent to a higher court with tougher sentencing powers.

The defence can cite the age and maturity of the defendant as well as any other relevant factors in setting out grounds for a serious case to remain in the Children’s Court.