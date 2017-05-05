15-year-old missing from Malahide

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Anastacia Ianova, who is missing from Malahide in Dublin.

Anastacia was last seen on the April 30, 2017 in Marina View, Gasyard Lane, Malahide.

She is described as being 5'9" in height, slight build, long blond hair and green eyes.

She has piercings in her nose and lip and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Ana and anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01-6664600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.