15-year-old missing from Kildare

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jasmine Scally, missing from her home in Naas, Co Kildare.

Jasmine was last seen leaving her home in Naas on March 17 shortly after 8pm.

Jasmine is described as being 5’10’’ in height with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. When last seen Jasmine was wearing a grey track suit.

Gardaí are concerned for Jasmine's welfare and anyone who has seen Jasmine or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact them Naas Garda Station on 045 884340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.